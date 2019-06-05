Golf courses all across Mid-Michigan are dealing with flooding and several puddles on their course.
It is starting to take a toll on local businesses.
“It has been bad. We’ve been in a cycle of some several years of poor Aprils, and this year we’ve had April and May wet and cold,” said Joe LeFevre, director of golf operations at Swan Valley Golf and Banquet.
The rain won’t seem to let up in Mid-Michigan and some businesses are paying for it.
LeFevre said the waterlogged start to the season has been disappointing.
“Well, we were hoping with some of these nicer days it would turn the corner here and start getting something nice. But it is what it is and you just need to do what you need to do,” LeFevre said.
He said it hasn’t been a complete washout though. Folks in leagues have helped lessen the blow, braving the wet conditions in search of birdies.
“We are a course with very good league play and so the leagues, I have to thank them. They have been coming out in this inclement weather and ya know, we do what we can to have as good of conditions as possible. And they’ve been playing so it’s very helpful,” LeFevre said.
He said Swan Valley’s course was actually redesigned to help withstand Michigan’s unpredictable weather.
“We kind of raised ourselves up from the river to not be flooded and if it does ever come over, we have a design that everything goes to big ponds and then we have a super pump to take it all out,” LeFevre said.
LeFevre said if you’re still unsure about coming out and hitting the green, they have upgraded rain guards on some of their golf carts.
“If there’s gonna be a cloud that might rain 10 to 15 minutes, it allows them to sit it out and keep themselves and clubs dry. And then when they finish the round they’re obviously dry. They’re not soaking wet,” LeFevre said.
