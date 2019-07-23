One Bay County beach remains closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water.
The closures are leaving dozens of Mid-Michigan families trying to beat the heat frustrated.
“This year we’ve had a lot of rain, a lot of high winds. It changes the whole dynamic of the water shed,” said Joel Kwiatkowski, Environmental Health Director for Bay County.
After testing the water on July 22, South Linwood and Brissette beaches closed due to poor water standards.
“So we have a lot of drains draining this bay and a lot of those drains have high levels of E. coli,” Kwiatkowski said.
It’s at least the fourth time South Linwood Beach has closed this year.
Both beaches tested above 300 for E. coli levels which exceed the state’s requirements.
Kwiatkowski said testing is now being done to find the cause.
“We’ll be looking at the water coming out of the drains and find out where it’s coming from,” Kwiatkowski said. “Once we find the source, hopefully we can do something about it.”
Testing was done on both beaches Tuesday morning, and the results came in that same day, thanks to a new procedure called rapid testing. Rapid testing is conducted with the help of Saginaw Valley State University, and this helps results come in sooner than later.
“Last year and all years previous it was always an 18 to 24 hour test, so we didn’t know until the next day. Now we can get immediate results,” Kwiatkowski said.
After the results came back, Brissette Beach was reopened. South Linwood Beach remains closed.
The Bay County Health Department is prepared for all possibilities.
“If it’s birds, it's something natural it may not be anything we can do about that. If it’s cows and comes from a farm, we can look at farming practices. If it’s humans, we’re gonna start looking for discharge made from septic systems or sewers,” Kwiatkowski said.
For now, their advising residents to enjoy other beaches in the area until further notice.
“Right now, Bay City State Park has a nice beach. They are open," Kwiatowski said.
