Bay City Bridge Partners are starting renovation work on the Liberty Bridge.
The contractor, Granite-Kraemer Joint Venture, will begin to finalize preliminary work on the bridge and assemble the worksite. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction of the bridge starting on Dec. 13. Shortly after, local contractors will start light demolition work, including removing light poles and railings.
“It may seem odd to begin construction in winter, but we are working around the shipping season,” explains Kevin Bischel, BCBP project director. “We have important prep work to do now so that we can take full advantage of warmer temperatures in the 2022 construction season. And we are committed to keeping the bridge open to vehicles as we do it.”
In January 2022, major work will begin on the electrical and mechanical components. During a short time in the spring, both sides of the bridge will be closed and temporarily locked in the open position for ships, according to Bischel.
“But we will give residents ample notice and will work to minimize the impact to travelers and local businesses,” Bischel said.
The Bay City commissioners voted to approve the language of a lease agreement between Bay City and Bay City Bridge Partners for Liberty Bridge.
Bay City Bridge Partners is leasing the Liberty Bridge and the Independence Bridge from the city of Bay City. They are financing, designing, constructing, operating and maintaining the rehabilitation of the Liberty Bridge as well as building a replacement for the Independence Bridge.
This will come at no cost to the city, but Bay City Bridge Partners does plan to recoup costs through tolls.
