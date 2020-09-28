Progress continues to be made with rebuilding after massive flooding devastated areas of Mid-Michigan and left homes unlivable.
Bridges were damaged, which resulted in some towns being cut off.
Work is now underway on the Saginaw Street Bridge in Sanford. It is one of the only paths across the Tittabawassee River in town.
The estimated costs for repairs on the bridge is $600,000 to $700,000.
Pavement east of the bridge and stone supports underneath the bridge, including large rocks, all have to be redone.
Traffic signs and pavement markings have to be replaced. Also, the storm sewer through the village has to be jetted, cleaned out, and repaired if necessary.
The goal is to have the work completed by Oct. 24.
“There are gonna be future work that’s gonna need to be done on the bridge. We’re just trying to open up to traffic safely,” said Shaun Bates, with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Equipment moved in last Friday and pavement removal began on Sept. 28.
“We have to do maybe one more course of HMA through the area that was damaged. Right now, we’re just doing a base and leveling course,” Bates said.
Before the third and final top course of asphalt can be applied, MDOT has to finalize arrangements with the village of Sanford on the 80/20 cost split between local agencies and the federal government for the last layer.
