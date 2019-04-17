A heads up for drivers planning to drive on I-75 overnight.
The highway will be closed at night in both directions between M-13 and Linwood Road, through the end of the work week.
The closure is for bridge demolition on Mackinaw and Chip Roads.
The closure is happening from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next day.
A detour will take drivers along M-13, bypassing the construction area.
