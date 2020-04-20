The construction is now complete at Michigan's second alternate care facility.
The facility, at Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi, is expected to begin accepting patients by the end of the week.
It is modeled after the TCF Regional Care Center in Detroit and has 250 beds.
"Engineering solutions to the Nation's toughest challenges is what we do," said Lt. Col. Gregory Turner, commander, USACE, Detroit District. "We've worked closely with the State of Michigan to respond to the evolving situation in Michigan and to rapidly deliver projects to help our communities."
