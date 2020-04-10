Construction on Michigan's first alternative care facility at the TCF Center in Detroit is finished.
The field hospital has 970 beds spaces across two different floors to help in the fight against COVID-19.
It has triage area, patient support services, staff changing areas, an administrative space, command center, and pharmacy.
“I’m proud that the team was able to complete this mission and get help to the doctors and nurses on the front lines so quickly,” said Lt. Col. Gregory Turner, commander, USACE, Detroit District. “With this facility coming online as supplies and staff pour into Michigan, I really expect that the TCF Center will be a beacon of hope for Detroit and the nation.”
The field hospital is one of the first in the nation to be turned over to the state.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed the work in about nine days.
