Construction crews braving dangerously cold temperatures

This deep freeze can be dangerous for anyone spending time outdoors, especially for those whose jobs require it.
With wind chills below zero, frostbite can occur in just 30 minutes or less.
“You just gotta deal with it, that’s all you can do,” said Dan Crain, a construction foreman. “It’s the nature of the business.”
For Crain and his guys, mother nature is creating a challenge.
With temperatures barely reaching the teens and wind chills below zero, being forced to work outside could be dangerous.
Crain said proper clothing is crucial.
“The heavy clothing and make sure you have extremely warm boots, your typical leather work boots are the thing to be wearing out here like the boots I have on this morning,” Crain said. “Those are 2,000 milligrams and my feet are really toasty right now.”
After working in construction for over 25 years, Crain said today is the coldest it’s ever been for him on a construction site.
“You’re looking at it right now, I think this is the coolest it’s been for us,” Crain said.
Working upwards of 10 hours in these frigid temperatures, Crain said he and his crew have been doing something they wouldn't otherwise do, take frequent breaks.
“Our tool trailer over there, we got a heater in it and if it gets too bad we’ll just shut down for 15, 20 minutes, go in there and turn the heater on, get warm and toasty then come back for two or three more hours,” Crain said.
Crain said they will remain optimistic. After all, mother nature did bring out the sun, and that helps a little.
“Oh, it’s nice, I wish it was bigger,” Crain said.
