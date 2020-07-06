Dangerous heat is packing a punch in Michigan.
Temperatures around 90-degrees will stick with us through this week.
“It’s tough. It’s tough. You just got to take your time, take it easy. Try to start a little early and just don’t push it. You can’t do what you do on a cool day,” said Steve Wilson, with CR Construction.
Wilson and his crew spent the day on Monday under the sun, rebuilding the railroad crossing on N. Center Road in Saginaw Township.
“Make sure we have water. Keep everybody watered down, Gatorade, stuff like that,” Wilson said.
He said despite the challenges the heat presents to his team, the job must be completed.
“We got to get it done. You schedule it, you got to do it,” Wilson said.
The First Warn 5 Forecast is calling for more heart this week.
While Wilson said he is used to it, he wouldn’t mind seeing the temperature drop a little bit.
