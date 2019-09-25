Michigan’s government is at the precipice of a partial shutdown. Time is running out to make a budget deal and 50,000 state workers are facing lay-offs.
TV5 spoke with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) about the status of construction projects if a deal is not made on time.
“There are probably at least a hundred and fifty projects occurring on MDOTs state truck line throughout the state that would have to be stopped,” said Jocelyn Hall with MDOT Bay Region.
The new fiscal year for the State of Michigan is October 1 and if a budget deal between the governor and legislation isn’t reached by then, a shutdown is possible. A shutdown means construction in the state will come to a screeching halt, causing more of an orange barrel headache.
“Unfortunately for motorist, what they’re going to see as their driving by is that there’s a lane closure in place and there’s nobody working, which is incredibly frustrating for motorist,” Hall said.
The I-75 project in Bay County will be the biggest project affected in Mid-Michigan.
“It’s about a four-mile stretch from about the M-13 connector to Beaver Rd. With that project, it included about 12 different bridge structures,” Hall said.
Hall said the project is in the finishing phases and contractors are expected to remove the barriers that would allow traffic on both sides of the road. But if there’s a shutdown, the I-75 project along with others can get pushed back.
She said for the sake of works and motorist, MDOT hopes things can keep moving.
“This hope is that, certainly that there is no shutdown. If something does occur that it’s able to be resolved quickly so we can get back to work,” Hall said.
If the state can’t agree on a budget deal by October 1, the State Government will go into a partial shutdown.
