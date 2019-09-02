Drivers have long complained about the traffic flow at a busy intersection in Fenton. Soon they’ll be navigating through a modern solution.
Construction has begun on a new roundabout at Torrey and North Roads and is expected to be completed this fall.
Drivers and local business in the area feel this will prevent lots of traffic and accidents in the area.
“I think the end product is going to be great. It’s just gonna take some inconvenience to get through it,” said Jason Warda, owner of The Barn Bar.
Warda said this will mean construction. The mountains of dirt will soon be Fenton’s first roundabout. He said he was all for it when construction began.
“Hopefully it will bring some people out to come check out the new roundabout,” Warda said.
Before construction began, drivers would exit off US-23 onto Torrey Rd. where there’s a stop sign that causes traffic back-ups.
Businesses in the area feel the roundabout would prevent many accidents.
“I actually was personally involved in an accident right at the corner last winter, nothing serious, but someone just pulled in front of me as I was coming down North Road,” Warda said.
According to the city officials, there were nine reported accidents reported at the intersection in 2017.
Warda said he’s only seen a small dip in business since construction began and was told the roundabout will be completed by Halloween.
“We’re very fortunate to have such good customers and great people that are willing to kinda battle the inconvenience to still come to visit us,” Warda said.
