The Saginaw Fire Department is investigating a fire at an elementary school Friday evening.
According to the Saginaw Fire Battalion Chief, kids were seen near roofing material at Merrill Park Elementary and shortly after the fire was reported.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire isn't known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.