Fiat Chrysler says construction is set to begin immediately on a new, $1.6 million assembly plant on Detroit's east side.
A representative of the automaker told state officials Tuesday that vehicles are expected to start rolling off the line at the plant by late 2020.
The Detroit City Council on Tuesday approved land deals and community benefits agreements tied to the project. Michigan's Strategic Fund was expected to vote Tuesday afternoon on the state's portion of incentives for the project.
The new assembly plant is expected to add 3,850 jobs. Fiat Chrysler also plans an additional 1,100 new jobs at its adjacent Jefferson North Assembly plant to build the Jeep Grand Cherokee and a new, three-row, full-size Jeep SUV and plug-in hybrid models for all.
