Construction is underway on the US-10 bridge that goes over what’s left of Sanford Lake.
MDOT spokesperson Jason Garza says there’s a lot of work to do.
“I have never seen anything like this,” said Garza. “This is unprecedented the amount of damage that the water did to these bridges it’s almost indescribable.”
Garza says a crossover is being built so that traffic can get through starting June 4th.
The goal is to have the entire project done by the end of June.
“Under normal circumstances the contract situations aren’t as streamlined as they are under emergency situations,” said Garza. “It allows us to get a contractor mobilized almost immediately.”
Garza says there are five total bridges closed in the area because of flooding, and many roads are closed too.
TV5 asked him what’s the best way for travelers to know how to get around the blockages.
“The best place to find the information for the closures is the MI Drive website.” said Garza. “That gets updated extremely frequently. It’s a good tool to know when you’re out and about how you can get around.”
