Construction crews have started a big project on a stretch of I-75 in Bay County.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invested $29.5 million to rebuild 4.2 miles of the highway, from North Union Road to Beaver Road.
Crews will be working on structural and pavement improvements to 11 bridges. That includes completely replacing bridge decks at Wilder Road, Mackinaw Road, and Chip Road.
MDOT expects to complete the work by October.
Traffic will be maintained with lane closures, traffic shifts, and movable barriers that will accommodate an additional driving lane.
Mackinaw and Chip roads have been closed and will be routed to M-13, 7 Mile Road, and Beaver Road.
Overnight closures on I-75 will accommodate demolition work to Mackinaw and Chip roads between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. from April 15 to 18. During this closure, I-75 traffic will be detoured to M-13.
In mid-May, the highway ramp to Beaver Road will be closed with a posted detour. Crews will be working on the bridge over Beaver Road. That road's traffic will be closed at the overpass.
When work on Mackinaw and Chips roads are completed, Wilder Road will be closed and detoured to 2 Mile Road, Midland Road, and 3 Mile Road.
MDOT said it will announce the Wilder Road closure before work begins.
Traffic on Wheeler Road under I-75 will be maintained with temporary signals while crews work on the overpass.
