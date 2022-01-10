A construction worker is expected to recover after a crash on I-75 near M-46 in Saginaw County.
On Friday, Jan. 7, a road crew was making emergency repairs to a temporary median wall in a construction zone, Michigan State Police said.
A 2007 Cadillac Escalade, driven by a 43-year-old man from St. Clair Shores, did not see the arrow truck at the beginning of the construction zone and veered into the wall to avoid the truck, state police said.
A section of the wall was then shoved into a construction worker, a 50-year-old man from Deckerville, who was then thrown into the southbound lanes, police stated. Fellow workers pulled him back into the northbound lanes.
The injured worker was taken to a local hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive, MSP said. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in this crash, police said.
