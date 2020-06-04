A construction worker died Thursday afternoon at a job site.
Thursday just after 2:30 p.m. Midland Police responded to the report of a construction worker trapped under equipment in the area of Eastlawn Drive and Cleveland Street.
EMS found the man trapped under the construction equipment but he died from the injuries.
Eastlawn Drive from Saginaw Road to Jefferson Avenue is closed as police investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call (989) 839-4713.
