A construction worker in Metro Detroit was seriously hurt after being hit by a driver while on the side of a highway.
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, a Michigan Department of Transportation construction worker was on the right shoulder installing a sign on I-96 near Milford in Oakland County, Michigan State Police Troopers said.
The MDOT worker said he was on the rear liftgate when his vehicle was hit.
He was taken to Providence Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 34-year-old man, wasn’t injured.
Troopers said he consented to a blood draw and is lodged at the Novi Police Department for driving under the influence.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.
