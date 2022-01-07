All north and southbound lanes of I-75 near M-46 in Saginaw County have reopened after two separate crashes.
The southbound lanes were closed at 11:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7 due to a rollover crash. Two northbound lanes were then shut down due to a separate crash, according to Saginaw County Central Dispatch.
A driver lost control and struck a construction worker as well as the median wall, according to Michigan State Police. No word yet on what condition the construction worker is in.
All lanes of traffic reopened about 1:30 p.m. Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
