How would you feel if some highways in Michigan were toll roads?
Gov. Whitmer has signed a bill requiring the state Department of Transportation to hire a consulting firm to study the feasibility of turning highways into toll roads.
Senate Bill 517 was sponsored by Senator John Bizon, R-Battle Creek and was passed in the Legislature earlier this year. Lawmakers are hoping the move could raise money to improve the state’s infrastructure.
The report is due in two years.
