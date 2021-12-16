More than 152,000 Consumer Energy customers have been affected as of 12:30 p.m.
Consumers Energy prestaged more than 110 crews with 300 crews working to prepare restoration efforts, assess damage and de-energize wires that have fallen, according to the utility company.
“Mother Nature has hit Michigan hard again, but we are ready to respond in full force as soon as conditions are safe,” said Christine Wisniewski, one of Consumers Energy’s officers in charge for the storm event. “Our restoration team including lineworkers, forestry crews, and restoration management staff have been prepping since Tuesday and are ready to start restoring service for customers once the winds die down. Based on current damage assessments, we expect most impacted customers to be restored by the end of the day Saturday.”
When the high winds leave the region, restoration times will be determined and a full damage assessment will be completed. Power outages can be reported online. Customers can also sign up for outage alerts and restoration times by phone, email or text by texting “REG” to 232273.
