More than 8,000 customers are without power in Midland County, according to Consumers Energy.
As of 8:04 p.m., 8,443 customers in the county are without power.
The cause is unknown. A Consumers Energy spokesperson said they are expecting to restore power by 10:30 p.m.
You can check the very latest on the outage in your area by checking out the Consumers Energy outage map.
Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this story.
