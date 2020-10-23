A Michigan man is asking everyone to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 after nearly losing his life to the virus.
Eric Florka, an employee for 21 years at Consumers Energy, spent 44 days in the hospital after contracting COVID-19 back in April.
He said his body battled with a 105-degree temperature to the point that he couldn’t use his limbs.
Florka’s family was told he was near death.
“This virus is the real deal, I can’t stress it enough,” said Florka. “Do what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from this deadly disease. Start by masking up. It’s really not really too much to do to protect yourself and those around you.”
He said he feels guilt for still being alive while more than 180,000 Americans have died.
Florka said he lost 40 pounds in two weeks and lost his sense of smell. He only recently regained full strength in his arms and legs.
After receiving a transfusion of plasma, Florka was on his way to recovery.
He’s back to work but he’s asking for others to take the virus seriously to protect themselves and others.
“I’m not supposed to be here,” he said. “I vowed when I was laying in that hospital bed for all of those days that when I got home that I would discover something new each day. Do something that I have never seen, heard or smelled. I have done that every day since I have been out. I will for the rest of my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.