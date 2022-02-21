Consumers Energy plans to add an additional 200 new electric vehicle charging stations, including 100 fast chargers, across Michigan by the end of next year.
The company stated the expansion is part of its commitment to powering 1 million electric vehicles in the communities it serves by 2030.
“Michigan was the birthplace of the automobile, and now we’re the hub of the automobile’s next generation,” said Sarah Nielsen, Consumers Energy’s executive director for electric vehicle programs. “Consumers Energy is driving Michigan’s EV transformation, powering charging stations that make it easy to drive EVs across the state and promoting affordable, convenient charging at home that gets vehicles moving every day.”
Consumers Energy has installed more than 1,500 electric vehicle charges for homes, businesses and along roads in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. That includes 35 fast chargers that can power an electric vehicle in a half hour.
Customers can also use Consumers Energy’s Bring Your Own Charger program which provides low-cost options for electric vehicle owners to charge at their homes overnight.
“Michiganders and our state’s automakers are showing they’re ready for the next generation of vehicles. Consumers Energy is putting that transformation into high gear by providing clean energy and the resources to help homeowners and businesses make the easy, affordable and clean switch to EVs,” Nielsen said.
