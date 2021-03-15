Consumers Energy and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel are launching a campaign to help residents and businesses pay their winter heating bills. Tens of millions of federal, state, and local dollars are available through this public program.
“No one should go without warmth or comfort in their own home when they can have access to so many dollars here in Michigan, starting with a single phone call,” Nessel said. “We know February’s brutal cold is leaving our friends and neighbors with high energy bills, but they should know they can take action now that can make a huge difference.”
The announcement comes two weeks after especially cold temperatures in February. That cost of running furnaces more than usual will be reflected in customer bills this month, Consumers Energy said.
“Consumers Energy is working right now to help many Michiganders who could use support due to the twin challenges of the pandemic and the cold snap,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “The new federal stimulus and other sources are making tens of millions of dollars available to help with energy bills.”
Nessel and Michigan’s largest energy provider are reaching out to customers and promoting resources. Anyone struggling to pay their bills can call 211. It’s a free service that connects people with nonprofit organizations in communities across the state.
Consumers Energy said it has provided $15 million since last fall to help customers pay their bills. In total, the company and its charitable foundation have provided more than $21 million to support customers and communities with needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Consumers Energy knows asking for assistance isn’t always easy,” Snyder said. “But we want you to know money is available right here in Michigan to go toward your energy bills. Even if you didn’t qualify in the past, it’s possible you can get help today.”
