Consumers Energy has announced a commitment to provide $12 million to Michigan customers impacted by COVID-19.
The energy giant says the money will go to residents and small businesses’ energy bills.
“We stand with Michigan and are working around the clock to help our friends and neighbors through a time like no other,” said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy’s president and chief executive officer. “Our company’s $12 million contribution will provide a lifeline to many families and businesses, helping them stay on their feet until we can defeat the pandemic and Michigan can fully reopen.”
Consumers Energy has set a goal to help about 25,000 households and 1,000 small businesses with this new assistance. The funding will go directly to customers in need and to Michigan nonprofit organizations.
Consumers said the best way to get help is to call 2-1-1, that’s a free service that connect people with nonprofit agencies in their community—and also with the financial aid Consumers has announced.
If a Consumers Energy customer is struggling to pay a bill, they also can call 800-477-5050.
Since March, Consumers Energy and its charitable foundation said they have now provided over $16 million to help Michigan residents. They said they have suspended shut offs for nonpayment for residential and most business customers, made payment arrangements for customers in need, and provided access to resources that can help small businesses.
As winter weather looms, Consumers Energy also said customers should pay 20% less next year compared to a decade ago, or less than $2.30 a day, for natural gas.
