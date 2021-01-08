Consumers Energy announced on Jan. 8 three new solar energy sites in Saginaw County and five new sites in Genesee County to provide renewable, clean energy.
The new sites are in partnership with Pine Gate Renewables and Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L.P.
“These solar plants coming online are a testament to our commitment to solar energy in Michigan as a major component of the Clean Energy Plan, our blueprint for a coal-free and carbon-neutral future,” said Tim Sparks, vice president of electric grid integration at Consumers Energy. “We thank Pine Gate Renewables for shared beliefs in protecting our planet and for their expertise building the vital clean energy infrastructure.”
Kayne Anderson is the owner of all eight sites and Pine Gate Renewables operates the eight sites. Each Consumers Energy solar farm has a 2-megawatt capacity with a 20-year agreement to purchase energy from the sites.
“We’re excited to be a part of developing renewable energy in Michigan,” said Ben Catt, Pine Gate Renewables CEO. “Each solar project provides tax revenue, jobs, and clean energy to the local communities.”
Consumers Energy said the eight solar projects will employ 240 workers and include 56,313 panels.
