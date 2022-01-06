Consumers Energy wants to help Michiganders stay warm with a pilot program for vulnerable households.
“Consumers Energy is committed to helping our friends and neighbors through this Michigan winter and all seasons,” said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president and chief customer officer. “These new dollars will enroll customers in programs that help them build brighter futures and stay safe and warm in their homes.”
The utility company said the new pilot program for low-income households is scheduled to start later this year with $3.5 million. The program still needs approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission.
“We know it can be intimidating to ask for assistance, particularly for families that haven’t faced financial hardship before. But people should remember that getting that important help can start with a single phone call,” Rich said.
