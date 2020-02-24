Consumers Energy announced a plan on Monday, Feb. 24 to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.
“Consumers Energy is proud to take a stand for Michigan and for the planet. We are committed to take actions that eliminate our carbon footprint and do our part to combat climate change,” said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy’s president and chief executive officer. “Our Clean Energy Plan already is focused on protecting the planet, and our net zero pledge takes that commitment to the next level.”
Under the new plan, Consumers Energy’s goal is to eliminate the impact of carbon emissions created by the electricity it generates or purchases for customers, the company said.
“We don’t have all the answers yet, but our Clean Energy Plan is a great start,” Poppe said. “We have the know-how and the time to continue innovating and creating to solve this problem.”
The company plans to eliminate the use of coal, increase renewable fuel sources, and help customers reduce energy use and waste.
“We often say that no one can do everything, but everyone can do something,” Poppe said. “Consumers Energy is proud to do our part to protect the planet with our new goal, and we look forward to working with Michigan residents to help them understand and do their part so we can accomplish great things together.”
