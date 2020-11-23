A four-year, $610 million construction project to upgrade natural gas pipelines and infrastructure in Saginaw, Genesee, and Oakland counties has been completed.
“We are pleased to share that the Saginaw Trail Pipeline has been successfully completed,” said Dennis Dobbs, vice president of enterprise project management for Consumers Energy. “The project was a huge undertaking and we are grateful for the cooperation and patience shown by affected landowners, community leaders, residents and other entities throughout construction. We also recognize the outstanding efforts of the hundreds of company and contractor skilled trades employees who worked through the challenge of COVID-19 to bring this project to successful fruition.”
The Saginaw Trail Pipeline modernizes the natural gas infrastructure, according to Consumers Energy.
The Saginaw Trail Pipeline project replaced 78 miles of a 1940s vintage natural gas pipeline with about 90 miles of new, larger pipeline. While most of the project followed the existing route through rural agricultural areas, a pipeline reroute was designed to avoid densely populated areas in Saginaw and Flint. In addition to replacing pipeline, crews also rebuilt city gate facilities where gas pressure is regulated for safe delivery to homes and businesses.
While the pipeline is now operational, some additional final restoration work will occur in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.