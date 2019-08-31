Consumers Energy crews are preparing to help hurricane victims.
More than 70 employees from 18 different Michigan headquarters are standing by in Jackson, waiting on word from Florida Power and Light.
Crews are expected to leave this weekend, but they were delayed when the storm’s projected path changed.
Officials with Consumers Energy say an updated plan for hurricane aid will likely come Sunday, Sept. 1.
The Florida energy provider requested help through a collection of regional mutual assistance networks. Consumers Energy is part of the Great Lakes Mutual Assistance organization.
