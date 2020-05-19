Consumers Energy is doing emergency work to transfer electrical load as Midland County deals with dangerous flooding.
Due to the recent evacuation in the area, the work may be delayed for an unknown period of time.
About 2,200 Consumer Energy customers will lose power for four hours Tuesday night as they work to install a temporary mobile substation.
The Sanford substation is under water after days of rain, a temporary substation will need to take its place.
The work will begin as soon as Consumers Energy get the OK from the county to start the work.
The temporary substation is on a flatbed trailer and will be on higher ground near 7 Mile Road and Titabawassee Street.
“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work through these extraordinary circumstances to ensure that we can continue to provide safe, reliable electric service,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy vice president of electric operations. “We know how important continued electric reliability is, especially with so many customers working from home right now due to the governor’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.