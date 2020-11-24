Consumers Energy giving back this Thanksgiving by donating 185 dinners to families in the Sanford area.
The energy giant said the meals were distributed as part of Sanford Strong at Cole’s Wrecking service on Nov. 20.
Meals were also handed out in Warren and Kalamazoo, for a total of 555 residents being helped in the three locations. The meals consisted of dinner rolls, margarine, 2 cans of green beans, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, yellow onions, Idaho potatoes, Stove Top Stuffing, a large aluminum pan and a 12-pound turkey.
This is the seventh consecutive year that Consumers Energy Enhanced Infrastructure Replacement Program (EIRP) delivered Thanksgiving meals to different communities.
This year, Consumers Employees donated more than $15,000 to fund this year’s efforts.
