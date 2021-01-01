As the snow falls it brings potential hazards along with it. The chance of freezing rain means an increased chance of power outages.
The weather today to start the new year was a mixture of snow, ice, and freezing rain.
Cheryl Verdun was driving through the wintery mix earlier today.
“Oooo freezing rain really scares me,” Verdun said. “There’s some sliding issues with ice.”
She said it wasn’t too bad; however, Consumers Energy says the chance of freezing rain increases the chance of power outages.
“It adds so much weight to the power lines,” said Roger Morgenstern of Consumers Energy. “As little as half an inch of ice can be like 500 pounds. That’s the equivalent of a piano on a power line.”
That’s why consumers has dozens of crews out and about ready to answer winter’s call.
“It’s a time a lot of people want to take off for vacation, but we can’t rest because people depend on us 24 hours a day,” Morgenstern said.
When the ice melts, it can cause damage as well.
“When it melts it springs back up and that can spring a wire into a tree,” Morgenstern said.
