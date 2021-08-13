The lights are coming back on for more Michiganders after storms earlier this week knocked out power for thousands of homes and businesses.
Consumers Energy has restored power to more than 215,000 customers. As of 9:15 a.m., more than 156,000 customers are still experiencing an outage. In all, more than 371,000 customers Consumers Energy serves lost power at some point since Tuesday night, making it one of the 10 most significant storms in the company’s history.
“Around 2,000 lineworkers are fanning out across Michigan today – we are serious when we say we’re committed to getting the lights back on for the communities we serve quickly and safely,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “We are grateful for our customers’ patience and want them to know we’re putting in an all-out effort until the power is back on for everyone.”
Contractors throughout Michigan and from seven different states are working with Consumers Energy. The company hopes to restore power to most homes and businesses by late Saturday night and finish nearly all restoration by the end of the weekend.
Customers can check the status of a power outage online or sign up for outage alerts and restoration times that are sent to a phone, email, or text message by texting “REG” to 232273 or on Consumers Energy’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.