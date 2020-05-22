The Consumers Energy Foundation has announced nearly $90,000 in grants to help with relief efforts in Midland, Saginaw, and Gladwin counties.
“Our hearts are with the people of mid-Michigan impacted by this natural disaster,” said Shaun Johnson, an Edenville native who serves as Consumers Energy’s senior vice president and general counsel. “We are committed to helping the region respond quickly and effectively to this emergency, supporting communities we serve and that many of us call home.”
The Consumers Energy Foundation donations will support those working on the front lines to directly meet basic needs such as food, water and shelter for victims of the historic flood. The Foundation donations include:
• American Red Cross Michigan Region Disaster Services - $25,000
• United Way of Midland County - $25,000
• United Way of Saginaw County - $25,000
• Gladwin County Community Foundation - $5,000
• Eight emergency shelters in the region - $1,000 apiece
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.