The Consumers Energy Foundation celebrated Earth Day by providing $500,000 for three projects that will make a significant impact on Michigan’s environment.
The Planet Awards are the first of three $500,000 grant allocations this year totaling $1.5 million.
The Michigan Nature Association, Conservation Resource Alliance, and Michigan United Conservation Clubs are the first recipients of the Foundation’s Planet Awards.
The grants aim to preserve, restore, and protect Michigan’s natural resources.
“Consumers Energy has made a Triple Bottom Line commitment to people, the planet and Michigan’s prosperity. Our Planet Awards represent that commitment in action, working with great Michigan organizations to protect our land, water, and air,” Consumers Energy President and CEO Patti Poppe said. “We are excited to support these three projects as we all work together to preserve Michigan’s natural beauty.”
Michigan’s Nature Association received $250,000 for their Protecting Habitat Today for People and Wildlife Tomorrow project. This project will restore and enhance 575 acres of critical habitat for rare, threatened and endangered plants and animals in eight Michigan counties.
Conservation Resource Alliance received $150,000 for their Wild Roots project. This project aims to plant 100,000 native Michigan trees over five years. The planting effort will fortify forested watersheds in northern Michigan, reduce water runoff by nearly 8 million gallons and provide seed stock for the next generation of forest.
Michigan United Conservation Clubs received $100,000 for the new On the Water program. This program will help Michigan residents connect with their waterways through about a dozen stream and river-bed cleanups, plus focus on education, outreach, and recycling.
The Consumers Energy Foundation is Consumers Energy’s charitable arm. The foundation enables communities to thrive and grow by investing in what’s most important to Michigan; it’s people, our planet, and Michigan’s prosperity.
