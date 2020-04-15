The Consumers Energy Foundation is working to help communities and protect healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.
The foundation announced it has surpassed $1 million that will support Michiganders, which includes more than $600,000 in grants and $500,000 in donations.
“It’s inspirational to see how Michiganders are stepping up to fight the COVID-19 virus,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “As our company continues to provide critical energy to Michigan’s homes and hospitals, our foundation is honored to support the front line of this war against COVID – through providing additional protective equipment for doctors and nurses, helping our senior citizens stay safe in isolation, and ensuring everyone in Michigan has access to food.”
Grants totaling more than $300,000 will be sent to 30 community foundations that support 45 counties, according to the Consumers Energy Foundation.
The Food Bank Council of Michigan is receiving $140,000 to support the production of 5,000 quarantine boxes for isolated and home-bound seniors.
“Consumers Energy Foundation’s latest commitment to address the challenges of the coronavirus is an investment in local problem solving,” said Kyle Caldwell, CEO of the Council of Michigan Foundations. “Michigan’s community foundations are connected to the issues and nonprofits that are most relevant during this crisis. This latest grantmaking will go a long way in supporting local partnerships, front line nonprofits, United Ways and others helping Michiganders’ resilience.”
Each of them has a seven-day supply of nutritionally balanced food.
Michigan State University will receive a $100,000 grant to develop a process that decontaminates personal protective equipment with commercial ovens.
“Our scientists in the Food Processing and Innovation Center were able to spool up this process in less than a week,” said Jeff Dwyer, director of MSU Extension. “Having clean PPE, especially N95 masks has the potential to save lives in hospital settings in Michigan and throughout the world. We are grateful that the Consumers Energy Foundation saw the potential and is willing to help fund our front-line workers.”
The foundation said another $90,000 will be distributed to local non-profits across Michigan to address the crisis.
These grants are in addition to the $500,000 that was given last month to the Food Bank Council of Michigan and the Michigan Association of United Ways.
The Food Bank Council of Michigan is using $250,000 from these funds to give help to schools that can’t provide food to children, vulnerable seniors, and those who can’t work due to COVID-19.
The Michigan Association of United Ways will use $250,000 to deploy emergency response activities in communities.
This includes stabilizing nonprofits so that organizations can keep providing basic needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.