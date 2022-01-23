The Flint Masonic Temple is getting a facelift, courtesy of the Prosperity Award from the Consumers Energy Foundation.
"Our focus for the Consumers Energy Foundation is people, planet, and Michigan’s prosperity, and really the renovation of this great gym, the masonic temple in Flint, is an example of recreating a space, making an investment in Flint, and the people of Flint, and really restoring a jewel in the Flint community,” said Rafael Turner, the Consumers Energy community affairs manager.
The $250,000 grant will go toward replacing flooring, doors, windows, and updating the kitchen and paint.
"So, to be able to make this investment and to once again make the masonic temple a destination place for not only you know Flint and Genesee county residents, but a destination place for all residents of Michigan to come and enjoy Flint downtown, enjoy downtown Flint, and just really have another place to convene, see some great shows, and experience some great community activities,” Turner said.
The building isn't dilapidated by any stretch of the imagination. It's still being used for meetings and town halls. But spaces that have been closed for a while, like the restaurant, will be open again.
"Our investment in Flint is really key to making Michigan thrive. We want to make sure that all the communities we serve in, every county, the cities that we serve and do business in, with our wonderful customers, that we can just make an investment to make community improvements,” Turner said.
The money is going to communities first incorporated, a nonprofit restoring Flint one building at a time.
"You know I think it means, it means so much to see the rebirth of downtown, all the revitalization that's taken place down here, and I think that the Masonic Temple will be a key piece to that,” Turner said.
