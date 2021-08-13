Consumers Energy is giving away free water and ice to residents without power in Standish and Linden.
Thousands of Michigan residents remain without power after storms swept across the state earlier this week.
Consumers Energy is distributing free water donated by Ice Mountain and bags of ice to Standish residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the Arenac Community Center, 583 E. Cedar St. in Standish.
“This event is our way of helping customers affected by this week’s severe storm system and to say ‘thank you’ for their patience and cooperation as Consumers Energy crews work as quickly and safely as possible to restore electric service to Standish and surrounding communities,” Consumers Energy said.
The power company is also distributing free water and ice from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linden Senior Center, 707 N. Bridge St. in Linden, as well as free pizza from noon to 1 p.m.
