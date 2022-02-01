Consumers Energy and General Motors announced a pledge to power automotive plants in Flint, Burton and Wyoming with clean energy.
GM made a 20-year agreement with Consumers Energy to use clean energy at its Flint Assembly Plant, Parts Processing Center in Burton and GM Components Holdings Plant in Wyoming.
“We’re thrilled to see General Motors pledge to use 100 percent clean energy that Consumers Energy will provide, highlighting our shared commitment to our state’s prosperity and protecting the planet,” said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO. “GM’s commitment builds on, and actually accelerates, Consumers Energy’s plan to power Michigan with clean energy.”
The commitment supports roughly 70 megawatts of emission-free renewable energy in Michigan, according to Consumers Energy.
"General Motors is committed to combatting climate change and transforming the communities where we work and live by striving toward zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion,” said Rob Threlkeld, senior manager of energy strategy and grid decarbonization at GM. “Procuring renewable energy is key to accomplishing these goals. Our collaboration with Consumers Energy brings us closer to our target of sourcing 100% renewable energy in the U.S. by 2025 and will advance our local Michigan communities’ transition to a clean grid."
Through new and existing plants, GM is offsetting 235,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, which is equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions produced by 51,000 cars, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calculations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.