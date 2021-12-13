Thousands of mid-Michigan residents remain in the dark as utility workers continue to restore power outages following the weekends severe winds.
Consumers Energy crews are still working around the clock to restore power.
"We thought we weren't really going to have that many people without power, and then overnight it just really took off," said Kelley Peatross, reginal director at Consumers Energy.
Weekend windstorms with gusts topping 50 miles MPH left over 150,000 consumers energy customers with the lights off. One of the hardest areas hit was Midland.
"This week has been a challenge for them. Many of them lost power on Friday, today's Monday. Some just got restored today, some still do not have power," Peatross said.
To make a negative situation slightly more positive, Consumers Energy is giving everyone in the area affected by the outages, free Pizza Sam's.
"However, many pizzas you need to feed your family, take them. We're here to serve today," Peatross said.
About three to five percent of Consumer's Energy customers involved in the outages still don't have power.
"We're actually still out of power and have been since Saturday at about 10 a.m.," said Luke White, Midland resident.
White is staying optimistic about the power outage.
"It's been a great experience to be honest with you," White said.
He said the community support has been incredible.
"It's the little things that you gotta be able to be thankful for. You know, a pizza goes a long way for a family of three," White said.
Pizza Sam's owner said he expected about 250 free pizzas to come out of those doors this evening.
"That's what we're here for. Is to help out," said Gus Wojda, Pizza Sam’s owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.