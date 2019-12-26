Demolition on an old Consumers Energy plant came to a halt this fall after a contractor was injured when the water tower fell prematurely.
Questions still remain over plans to demolish the rest of the plant.
The Weadock generating plant in Hampton Township shut down in 2016 and was scheduled to be destroyed until the untimely accident.
“All of a sudden, I heard this loud rumbling. It lasted a good 15, 20 seconds. I didn’t know if it was thunder or what it was,” said Mike Krzyminski, resident.
Krzyminski recalls the day in September when the Consumers Energy plant in Hampton Township partially collapsed. It happened during the demolition process and injured a worker.
Months later, the damage remains.
“It’s a total eyesore. We own a slip here at the yacht club and every time we go out to go fishing, the first thing we see as we’re pulling out of the yacht club towards the bay is this plant that’s in complete shambles,” Krzyminski said.
Krzyminski decided to reach out to TV5 to see what, if anything is being done to the building.
“I contacted you guys, Channel 5 investigates, to see if I could find out the status of what was going on over there because nothing has been happening. I’m just curious,” Krzyminski said.
Consumers Energy provided the following statement:
“The original contractor working on the demo has been terminated. We then needed to repeat the process of selecting a new contractor and expect to finalize this selection during the first quarter of 2020. Clean-up of the site and removal of the rest of the building throughout the spring and summer. We appreciate the patience of nearby landowners as we work to ensure that demolition is safely completed. “
Krzyminski said he will rest a little easier knowing he won’t have to look at the plant too much longer.
“That’s great news. It’ll be good to see it gone. That’s a prime piece of property over there and it’ll be nice to see something done with it,” Krzyminski said.
The original demolition was scheduled to end by the end of 2019.
