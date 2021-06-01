Consumers Energy new summer peak rates are giving residents a chance to lower their energy costs while protecting the planet.
Brian Wheeler with Consumers Energy said that the price increase for energy usage is supposed to help people and save the environment.
“We are trying to encourage customers to take charge of their energy usage, to think about not just how much energy they use, but what time of day they’re using it,” Wheeler said.
The new approach is part of Consumers Energy Clean Energy Plan.
Wheeler said that if households make small changes now, like shifting energy use away from high-demand times, it could eliminate the need to build new power plants.
The new price hike on energy will go in effect from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays.
“We’ve actually worked with the state public service commission. They regulate our work and we won’t collect any additional money,” Wheeler said. “What we’re really trying to do is help encourage people to move some of their energy usage to mornings and night and weekends.”
Wheeler suggests putting off laundry and dishes until after hours and adjusting your thermostat so that you can reduce your usage at the peak times. Wheeler said smart thermostats, running fans instead of the AC, replacing AC filters and swapping out old light bulbs to LED can help save money.
“Of course, when it gets hot on those summer days, everybody turns on their air conditioners and that means that actually power plants that usually sit quietly most of the year get pressed into action,” Wheeler said. “So, if we really can just shift our energy usage a little bit, that means that we don’t have to build new power plants. We don’t have to use additional energy that’s expensive and ultimately wasteful.”
