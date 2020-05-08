Consumers Energy announced that construction on the Saginaw Trail Pipeline will move forward this spring.
According to Consumers, the pipeline is a four-phase project costing $610 million and will modernize the natural gas infrastructure in Saginaw, Genesee and Oakland counties. The project has been designated as a critical energy infrastructure project.
Major construction on the project is expected to begin in May to replace about 30 miles of natural gas pipeline in Oakland and Genesee counties.
The project will generally take place during standard work hours.
Consumers Energy says they will keep employees safe by following measures by the CDC to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
If you have any questions about the project, email saginawpipeline@cmsenergy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.