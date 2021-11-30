After completing its investigation, Consumers Energy has announced it found no issues in its natural gas system leading up to the Flint home explosion Nov. 22.
A Consumers Energy spokesperson has confirmed the company’s field evaluation is complete and the company's role in the investigation is done.
Consumers worked with law enforcement during the investigation.
The city of Flint determined 27 homes were damaged or destroyed.
A 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman died in the explosion. Two others were injured.
(1) comment
I’m betting it was methane from the sewer. Probably a seldom used sink in the basement, the water in the trap evaporated allowing methane to seep in. Light a cigar, or plug something into an outlet that arcs and boom.
I might be wrong. Either way, it’s good to run water down every drain fir a few minutes at LEAST once a month.
