A high windstorm this weekend knocked out power for thousands of customers across Michigan.
Midland, Flint, Alma, Carson City, Grand Rapids, Greenville and Ionia were the hardest-hit areas in the state.
While crews continue restoration efforts, Consumers Energy will be giving free coffee and donuts to Flint and surrounding communities affected by the high wind gusts to thank customers for their patience.
The event will be at Dawn Donuts, located at 3405 Clio Road in Flint, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
A severe storm with high winds of more than 55 miles-per-hour swept through Michigan Saturday morning. More than 150,000 Consumer Energy customers were left without power.
