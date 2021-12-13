Consumer Energy crews are working to restore power to all of its customers after a severe windstorm on Saturday morning.
While restoration efforts continue, the utility company is giving out free large pizzas per family in Midland to thank customers for their patience. The event will be at Pizza Sam’s, located at 102 W. Main St., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.
A severe storm with high winds exceeding 55 miles per hour swept across Michigan, causing damage and knocking out power to more than 150,000 Consumer Energy customers.
Flint and Midland were some of the hardest-hit areas. More than 2,200 power lines were damaged and 192 poles were broken from the storm. Additional crews are being sent to continue restoration efforts, Consumers Energy said.
