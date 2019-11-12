The earlier than expected winter blast is forcing thousands of Michigan families to crank up the heat.
Due to the unexpected cold, residents may be dreading their next utility bill.
“It’s extremely cold so we know furnaces are going to be working overtime,” said Debra Dodd with Consumers Energy.
With the cold winter weather coming, homes will be heating up.
“We are at full steam and delivering a lot of gas today as you might expect,” Dodd said.
The extra heat can be costly, but Consumers Energy is helping customers stay warm and save money.
“For every degree that you dial down on your furnace, you can save one to three percent on your annual energy cost,” Dodd said.
Consumers recommend setting your thermostat to 69 degrees when you’re at home and lowering it to 58 degrees when you leave. They also urge customers to change their furnace filters.
“Change your furnace filters frequently during the winter particularly if you have pets,” Dodd said.
Changing the filters helps the furnace maintain operation at full efficiency. Furnace maintenance and tune-ups should be done annually for safety.
“Putting a plastic sheeting on windows, using weather stripping, very inexpensive, very easy thing to do and those are all the things that can help you save on your energy costs this winter,” Dodd said.
If you need help with your heating bill, click here.
