The lights are starting to turn back on for more customers as crews continue work to restore power following Saturday’s severe weather.
Power has been restored to more than 90 percent of impacted Consumer Energy customers, according to the utility company. Nearly 354 crews worked through the night to restore power.
In total, crews have restored power to 137,000 customers since Saturday morning with more than 14,000 customers remaining, according to Consumers Energy.
“Our goal remains to get every customer, resident and business, restored by the end of the day today and we are on target to hit that goal,” said Melissa Gleespen, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm event. “I would like to thank our customers for their patience while we work to restore power and our crews for working safely to ensure every customer gets their lights back on.”
The windstorm on Dec. 11 had gusts of 55 miles per hour and impacted more than 150,000 Consumer Energy customers across the state. Power was knocked out along the lakeshore as well as across mid and southern Michigan.
The hardest hit areas include Midland, Flint, Alma, Carson City, Grand Rapids, Greenville and Ionia. The winds knocked down trees, limbs, broke 192 poles and damaged more than 2,200 power lines, the utility company said.
Consumers Energy team members hosted community events on Sunday to thank customers for their patience, including giving out free coffee and donuts to Flint-area residents.
While crews continue to work, Consumers Energy wants customers to be mindful of downed power lines. If you see one, stay at least 25 feet away from the downed power line and call 911 or Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.
Customers can check the status of an outage online and sign up for outage alerts by phone, email or text message by texting “REG” to 232273.
